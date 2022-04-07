Reason’s why Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $8.00

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is priced at $1.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $1.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.53. The stock touched a low price of $1.34.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Aqua Metals Announces Changes to its Board of Directors. Independent Chairman Shariq Yosufzai Retiring, Role to be Filled by Existing Independent Director Vincent Divito. You can read further details here

Aqua Metals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.7503 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) full year performance was -62.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aqua Metals Inc. shares are logging -65.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831137 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) recorded performance in the market was 13.01%, having the revenues showcasing 13.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.97M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aqua Metals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2915, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Aqua Metals Inc. posted a movement of -32.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,003,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQMS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aqua Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.80%, alongside a downfall of -62.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.01% during last recorded quarter.