Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is priced at $3.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.28 and reached a high price of $3.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.40. The stock touched a low price of $3.09.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Bit Digital, Inc. and BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Sign Letter of Intent for Hosting 7,000 ASIC Mining Computers. Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) and BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BMNR) announce the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a hosting relationship beginning with 7,000 current generation ASIC miners. The final agreement is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The companies expect to primarily utilize the efficiencies of mining Bitcoin in immersion cooled containers, a process by which the servers run fully submerged in a dielectric fluid that efficiently cools the machines and allows for superior machine output and energy efficiency. The companies have agreed in principle to a mutually beneficial revenue split of the mined Bitcoin, and a multi-year term.Bryan Bullett, CEO of Bit Digital was quoted as saying “We are happy to begin our relationship with BitMine Immersion Technologies, and have known the team for some time. As a company, we have been intrigued by mining using immersion technology, and we are happy we found an ideal hosting scenario allowing us to utilize the benefits offered by immersion cooling of our machines.”Jonathan Bates, BitMine Chairman, was quoted as saying- “We couldn’t be happier. Having a marquee client like Bit Digital is exactly why we started the company. We want to serve high quality clients and offer them the best environment for their miners, as well as a superior service experience. We hope to grow this relationship moving forward. Bryan and his team are top notch professionals, and we are excited to get started.”Bit Digital and BitMine Immersion hope to begin delivery in the coming weeks and months and fill the capacity by the end of August. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.37 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was -80.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -84.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3684336 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -47.04%, having the revenues showcasing -43.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.85M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.56, with a change in the price was noted -8.65. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of -72.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,405,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bit Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.30%, alongside a downfall of -80.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.01% during last recorded quarter.