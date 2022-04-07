Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND). It is currently valued at $5.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.33, after setting-off with the price of $6.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.305 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.43.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Nextdoor Named as One of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for the Second Consecutive Year. The list, which features the world’s most innovative companies, honors the neighborhood network’s efforts to cultivate kindness through technology. You can read further details here

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.20 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) full year performance was -45.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -70.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.86 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2936589 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recorded performance in the market was -29.66%, having the revenues showcasing -19.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.19M.

Analysts verdict on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.47, with a change in the price was noted -6.62. In a similar fashion, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -54.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,790,214 in trading volumes.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.72%, alongside a downfall of -45.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.10% during last recorded quarter.