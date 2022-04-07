Here is why OceanPal Inc. (OP) recent weekly performance of -21.49% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6415 after opening rate of $0.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5838 before closing at $0.62.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on April 5, 2022, in a virtual format only via the Internet. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -95.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 904313 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -69.56%, having the revenues showcasing -70.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.24M.

Specialists analysis on OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.56%. The shares increased approximately by -21.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.58% during last recorded quarter.