Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP), which is $0.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.36 after opening rate of $0.3218 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3035 before closing at $0.32.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, Happiness Development Announces $6.7 Million Registered Direct Offering To Support Its Auto Business. Happiness Development Group Limited (“HAPP” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HAPP) an emerging and diversified company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce sales and e-commerce marketing solutions, and the sales of automobile today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain non-U.S. strategic investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $6.7 million, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 19.2 million Class A ordinary shares at a per share purchase price of $0.35. You can read further details here

Happiness Development Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5991 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2448 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) full year performance was -83.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Happiness Development Group Limited shares are logging -83.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1164101 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) recorded performance in the market was -38.59%, having the revenues showcasing -39.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.46M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Happiness Development Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4887, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Happiness Development Group Limited posted a movement of -60.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 521,453 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAPP is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Happiness Development Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Happiness Development Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.10%, alongside a downfall of -83.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.31% during last recorded quarter.