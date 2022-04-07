Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

At the end of the latest market close, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) was valued at $5.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.32 while reaching the peak value of $5.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.65. The stock current value is $4.70.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, Spectra7 and Volex Demonstrate 112G PAM4 Signaling over 4 Meters of 28AWG Copper Cable at DesignCon. Spectra7’s GC1122 GaugeChangerTM Chips now Sampling. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono Group N.V. shares are logging -90.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $47.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 763795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) recorded performance in the market was -51.19%, having the revenues showcasing -45.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.87M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sono Group N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sono Group N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.19%. The shares increased approximately by -16.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.66% during last recorded quarter.