Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), which is $1.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.81 after opening rate of $1.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.58 before closing at $1.54.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, Antelope Enterprise Announces First Half 2021 Financial Results. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8100 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) full year performance was -48.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares are logging -78.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $7.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1569319 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) recorded performance in the market was 5.66%, having the revenues showcasing 2.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.53M, as it employees total of 297 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5537, with a change in the price was noted -1.03. In a similar fashion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited posted a movement of -38.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHL is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.36%, alongside a downfall of -48.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.44% during last recorded quarter.