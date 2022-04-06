Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) was up 32.87%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), which is $9.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.9198 after opening rate of $7.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.19 before closing at $7.15.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Kaspien Promotes CFO and Goldman Sachs Veteran Brock Kowalchuk to Interim CEO. Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) (“Kaspien” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, announced that the Company has promoted senior finance executive and organizational leader Brock Kowalchuk to the position of interim Chief Executive Officer, effective March 11, 2022. You can read further details here

Kaspien Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.11 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) full year performance was -64.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares are logging -66.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.30 and $28.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 751202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) recorded performance in the market was -9.00%, having the revenues showcasing -5.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.32M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.50, with a change in the price was noted -5.87. In a similar fashion, Kaspien Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KSPN is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaspien Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaspien Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.66%, alongside a downfall of -64.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.00% during last recorded quarter.