RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) was valued at $0.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4653 while reaching the peak value of $0.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4125. The stock current value is $0.42.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, RiceBran Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7000 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -54.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -76.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2036056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 21.12%, having the revenues showcasing 15.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.65M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3870, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of -17.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,006,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.92%, alongside a downfall of -54.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.78% during last recorded quarter.