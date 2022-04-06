NOV Inc. (NOV) market price of $19.44 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of NOV Inc. (NOV). It is currently valued at $19.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.55, after setting-off with the price of $20.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.37.Recently in News on March 18, 2022, NOV Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors. You can read further details here

NOV Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.06 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $13.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

NOV Inc. (NOV) full year performance was 42.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NOV Inc. shares are logging -19.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.46 and $24.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2228248 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NOV Inc. (NOV) recorded performance in the market was 42.95%, having the revenues showcasing 31.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.38B, as it employees total of 27043 workers.

Analysts verdict on NOV Inc. (NOV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.06, with a change in the price was noted +5.42. In a similar fashion, NOV Inc. posted a movement of +38.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,864,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOV is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

NOV Inc. (NOV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NOV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NOV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.50%, alongside a boost of 42.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.14% during last recorded quarter.