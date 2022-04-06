iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK): Donâ€™t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.43 after opening rate of $1.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.22 before closing at $1.41.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Unaudited Financial Results. â€“ Another Record Year Across Multiple Financial Metrics â€“ . You can read further details here

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $4.8300 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) full year performance was -89.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares are logging -90.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $13.60.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1360066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) recorded performance in the market was -73.32%, having the revenues showcasing -74.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.86M, as it employees total of 1145 workers.

Market experts do have their say about iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8195, with a change in the price was noted -5.68. In a similar fashion, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted a movement of -82.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 583,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ICLK is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Raw Stochastic average of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 29.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.90%, alongside a downfall of -89.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.00% during last recorded quarter.