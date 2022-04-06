Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). It is currently valued at $17.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.65, after setting-off with the price of $19.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.58.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, Freshworks to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022. Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freshworks Inc. shares are logging -67.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $53.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2494769 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) recorded performance in the market was -29.25%, having the revenues showcasing -22.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.24B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.74, with a change in the price was noted -21.33. In a similar fashion, Freshworks Inc. posted a movement of -55.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,081,363 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRSH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Freshworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.25%. The shares increased approximately by -10.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.90% during last recorded quarter.