Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is priced at $3.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.29 and reached a high price of $3.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.32. The stock touched a low price of $3.23.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.32 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) full year performance was 73.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are logging -2.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $3.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7158405 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing 40.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.95B, as it employees total of 5025 workers.

The Analysts eye on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais posted a movement of +33.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,700,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIG is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.12%, alongside a boost of 73.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.87% during last recorded quarter.