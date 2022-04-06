China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 684.54K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), which is $1.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.68 after opening rate of $1.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.52 before closing at $1.58.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Announces US$3 Million Private Placement. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that on February 20, 2022, it entered into a definitive subscription agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, pursuant to which Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell, 2,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$3.0 million. The Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby have been approved by the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors. You can read further details here

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6800 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.7420 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) full year performance was -57.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -66.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2084376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was 22.56%, having the revenues showcasing 18.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.12M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2854, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -25.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 550,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.30%.

Considering, the past performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.87%, alongside a downfall of -57.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.12% during last recorded quarter.