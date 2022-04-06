Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS). It is currently valued at $12.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.39, after setting-off with the price of $12.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.8112 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.96.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Alpha Tau Medical Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. -Debuted as publicly-traded oncology company in March 2022 under symbol DRTS while raising approximately $90 million in gross proceeds-. You can read further details here

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) full year performance was 31.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares are logging -38.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.20 and $20.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2067575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) recorded performance in the market was 29.02%, having the revenues showcasing 29.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 943.66M.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.24%, alongside a boost of 31.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -17.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.02% during last recorded quarter.