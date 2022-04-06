A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Anghami Inc. (ANGH), which is $13.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.80 after opening rate of $9.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.862 before closing at $9.09.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Anghami Rebrands on the Back of Landmark NASDAQ Listing. First Arab tech company to float on the US stock exchange unveils striking new brand positioning and identity. You can read further details here

Anghami Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) full year performance was 34.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anghami Inc. shares are logging -59.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $33.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7711153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anghami Inc. (ANGH) recorded performance in the market was 31.86%, having the revenues showcasing 31.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.39M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Analysts verdict on Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anghami Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Anghami Inc. (ANGH): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Anghami Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.04%, alongside a boost of 34.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 39.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.73% during last recorded quarter.