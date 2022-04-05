Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) was down -6.41%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is priced at $22.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.72 and reached a high price of $24.285, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.72. The stock touched a low price of $21.75.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate virtually in the Company Strategy and Capital Allocation panel discussion at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum on Tuesday, March 29 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, is also scheduled to participate in the Ship Finance Landscape – the Shipowners Perspective panel on Monday, March 28 at 2:05 pm Eastern Time. Genco management will participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the event, which is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE. You can read further details here

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.45 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $13.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) full year performance was 112.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are logging -9.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.86 and $24.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1375599 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recorded performance in the market was 38.75%, having the revenues showcasing 34.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 927.52M, as it employees total of 990 workers.

The Analysts eye on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted +5.92. In a similar fashion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted a movement of +36.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 846,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNK is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.34%, alongside a boost of 112.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.95% during last recorded quarter.