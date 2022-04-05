Recent Change of -16.78% in the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) was valued at $12.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.21 while reaching the peak value of $14.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.31. The stock current value is $10.56.Recently in News on March 8, 2022, Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results. Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Insignia”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and the full year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Insignia Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.80 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $6.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) full year performance was 66.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Insignia Systems Inc. shares are logging -70.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $35.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2195274 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) recorded performance in the market was -54.25%, having the revenues showcasing -46.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.79M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Specialists analysis on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.21, with a change in the price was noted +5.11. In a similar fashion, Insignia Systems Inc. posted a movement of +93.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,273,452 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISIG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.13%, alongside a boost of 66.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.34% during last recorded quarter.