Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.96M in the recent 3 months

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is priced at $26.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.84 and reached a high price of $26.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.99. The stock touched a low price of $24.15.

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.40 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 652.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -4.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 760.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.06 and $27.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8369359 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 148.16%, having the revenues showcasing 120.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.26B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.89, with a change in the price was noted +15.51. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +141.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,941,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Technical rundown of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Peabody Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.74%, alongside a boost of 652.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.37% during last recorded quarter.