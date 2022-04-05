Molecular Data Inc. (MKD): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2119 after opening rate of $0.208 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.20 before closing at $0.20.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits. Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations. You can read further details here

Molecular Data Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2800 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.1051 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) full year performance was -81.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Molecular Data Inc. shares are logging -82.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4501473 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) recorded performance in the market was -6.74%, having the revenues showcasing -15.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.50M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

The Analysts eye on Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Molecular Data Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2117, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Molecular Data Inc. posted a movement of -41.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,809,575 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Molecular Data Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Molecular Data Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.05%, alongside a downfall of -81.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.29% during last recorded quarter.