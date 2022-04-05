Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), which is $3.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.28 after opening rate of $4.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.50 before closing at $4.24.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results. Full Year 2021 Revenue Up 206% Year-Over-Year to $38.1 Million, with Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 95%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. shares are logging -33.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1091044 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) recorded performance in the market was 22.33%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.28M.

Market experts do have their say about Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Direct Digital Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.33%. The shares 59.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 153.10% in the period of the last 30 days.