Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.77%: What to Expect?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is priced at $0.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2389 and reached a high price of $0.245, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.24. The stock touched a low price of $0.2305.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Xing’ao Family Office to Join Color World to Develop Metaverse Wealth Management. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, announces today its wholly-owned subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Ltd. has reached a strategic agreement with Xing’ao Family Office (“Xing’ao”). Xing’ao will join Color World’s metaverse platform, opening a virtual headquarters, and will continue to develop a series of wealth management sectors with “metaverse” as the core. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8981 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -85.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -86.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14902706 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -53.03%, having the revenues showcasing -53.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.34M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Analysts verdict on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4223, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -61.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,402,806 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.43%, alongside a downfall of -85.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.73% during last recorded quarter.