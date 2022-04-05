Buying a Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) was valued at $5.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.28 while reaching the peak value of $5.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.86. The stock current value is $4.99.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Appoints Karen H. Beachy to Board of Directors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (“Pangaea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today it has appointed Karen H. Beachy to its Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.98 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) full year performance was 62.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -19.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.86 and $6.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 803458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) recorded performance in the market was 32.01%, having the revenues showcasing 29.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 240.22M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.41, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +10.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 343,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANL is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.12.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.20%, alongside a boost of 62.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.61% during last recorded quarter.