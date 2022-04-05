Boiling and ready to burst as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) last month performance was -0.29%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which is $40.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.1399 after opening rate of $40.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.16 before closing at $40.90.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Bank of America Mobilized and Deployed $250 Billion in Sustainable Finance Capital in 2021. Company is accelerating its capital mobilization and deployment as part of its $1.5 trillion by 2030 sustainable finance goal that is committed to environmental transition and inclusive social development . You can read further details here

Bank of America Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.11 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $38.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) full year performance was 2.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of America Corporation shares are logging -18.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.51 and $50.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 53684401 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recorded performance in the market was -8.23%, having the revenues showcasing -11.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.86B, as it employees total of 208000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Bank of America Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.05, with a change in the price was noted -6.05. In a similar fashion, Bank of America Corporation posted a movement of -12.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 52,801,566 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAC is recording 2.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical breakdown of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bank of America Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.79%, alongside a boost of 2.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.59% during last recorded quarter.