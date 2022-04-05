Analysts Mean recommendation for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $17.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.20 and reached a high price of $17.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.31. The stock touched a low price of $16.95.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Cenovus provides risk management program update. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is announcing the suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities related to West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Given the strength of Cenovus’s balance sheet and liquidity position, the company has determined these programs are no longer required to support financial resilience. Cenovus will remain well positioned to generate significant free funds flow over the long term. The company plans to announce on April 27, 2022 its first-quarter results, details on its plan for increasing shareholder returns and updated 2022 corporate guidance. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.78 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 124.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging 0.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.16 and $17.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3282936 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 40.96%, having the revenues showcasing 37.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.01B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.20, with a change in the price was noted +4.74. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +37.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,582,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cenovus Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.96%, alongside a boost of 124.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.05% during last recorded quarter.