AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $7.00

At the end of the latest market close, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) was valued at $4.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.36 while reaching the peak value of $4.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.70. The stock current value is $3.88.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, AeroClean Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. Revenues increased 35.9% to $355,212 as compared to $261,299 in the previous quarter. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $117.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 629444 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) recorded performance in the market was -62.94%, having the revenues showcasing -64.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.37M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Raw Stochastic average of AeroClean Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AeroClean Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.94%. The shares increased approximately by 14.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.07% during last recorded quarter.