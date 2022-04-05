Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is priced at $3.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.64 and reached a high price of $3.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.92. The stock touched a low price of $2.93.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Acer Therapeutics’ EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Discussions ongoing with FDA through special protocol assessment (SPA) seeking agreement on planned pivotal Phase 3 DiSCOVER trial with initiation planned by end of Q2 2022. You can read further details here

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was -2.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -4.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.68 and $3.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20607451 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing 29.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.20M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +23.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 267,281 in trading volumes.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.69%, alongside a downfall of -2.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.36% during last recorded quarter.