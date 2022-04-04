Take note of this Trade Activity: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), which is $1.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.96 after opening rate of $1.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.50 before closing at $1.54.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Guardforce AI Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI) (NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -77.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 473.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.65.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28884952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was 60.19%, having the revenues showcasing 60.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.68M, as it employees total of 1786 workers.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1113, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -21.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,142,531 in trading volumes.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.19%. The shares increased approximately by 54.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 176.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.19% during last recorded quarter.