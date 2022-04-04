Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), which is $46.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.26 after opening rate of $50.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.21 before closing at $50.24.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Rivian Hires Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) (“Rivian”) today announced the hiring of Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer, effective June 1st, 2022. Frank most recently held the position of President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International. He will be based in Normal, IL, and will report directly to Rivian’s Chief Executive Officer, RJ Scaringe. Klein succeeds Rod Copes, who retired from the position last year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -74.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.46 and $179.47.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15189995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -55.21%, having the revenues showcasing -55.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.23B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.21%. The shares increased approximately by 0.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.21% during last recorded quarter.