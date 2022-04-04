Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), which is $15.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.2173 after opening rate of $14.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.89 before closing at $14.80.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil. Regulatory News:. You can read further details here

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.22 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $10.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) full year performance was 86.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are logging -0.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.64 and $15.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27673704 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recorded performance in the market was 37.52%, having the revenues showcasing 37.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.30B, as it employees total of 45532 workers.

Analysts verdict on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.39, with a change in the price was noted +5.26. In a similar fashion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted a movement of +53.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,597,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBR is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.64%, alongside a boost of 86.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.52% during last recorded quarter.