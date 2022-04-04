Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): Up ahead of its competition

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is priced at $11.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.18 and reached a high price of $11.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.92. The stock touched a low price of $11.15.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Natura &Co posts strong net income and margin improvement in Q4; sales grow in the full year, with net income reaching R$1 billion. Digitally-enabled sales reach 52% of total; Avon synergies ahead of plan. You can read further details here

Natura &Co Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.99 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $7.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/22.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) full year performance was -29.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares are logging -49.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.30 and $23.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1623526 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recorded performance in the market was 28.91%, having the revenues showcasing 28.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.22B.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.37, with a change in the price was noted -2.11. In a similar fashion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. posted a movement of -15.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,693,991 in trading volumes.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Natura &Co Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.54%, alongside a downfall of -29.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.91% during last recorded quarter.