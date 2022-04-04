Investors have a limited window left to buy Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is priced at $12.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.49 and reached a high price of $12.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.50. The stock touched a low price of $11.49.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, ATEC to Participate in the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11, 2022, at 11:45am ET. You can read further details here

Alphatec Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.37 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $9.06 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) full year performance was -15.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are logging -28.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.06 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2039783 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) recorded performance in the market was 12.77%, having the revenues showcasing 12.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 561 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +3.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 802,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATEC is recording 4.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.38%, alongside a downfall of -15.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.77% during last recorded quarter.