Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Enservco Corporation (ENSV). It is currently valued at $2.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.83, after setting-off with the price of $2.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.70.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Enservco Corporation Announces it Will Amend its Financial Statements for First, Second and Third Quarters of 2021. Amendments are not related to operating matters and will not impact the Company’s revenues, operating expenses, operating loss or adjusted EBITDA. You can read further details here

Enservco Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.76 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/22.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) full year performance was 39.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enservco Corporation shares are logging -71.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $8.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896892 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) recorded performance in the market was 191.91%, having the revenues showcasing 191.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.90M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enservco Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.39, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, Enservco Corporation posted a movement of +81.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,588,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENSV is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enservco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enservco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 191.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.39%, alongside a boost of 39.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 191.91% during last recorded quarter.