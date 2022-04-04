Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It is currently valued at $3.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.9865, after setting-off with the price of $2.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.8971 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.92.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Acer Therapeutics’ EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Discussions ongoing with FDA through special protocol assessment (SPA) seeking agreement on planned pivotal Phase 3 DiSCOVER trial with initiation planned by end of Q2 2022. You can read further details here

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was -3.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -4.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.68 and $3.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18205632 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 28.07%, having the revenues showcasing 28.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.49M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +25.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 233,714 in trading volumes.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.06%, alongside a downfall of -3.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.07% during last recorded quarter.