Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) was valued at $11.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.91 while reaching the peak value of $12.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.91. The stock current value is $12.75.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, Zeta Acquires ArcaMax to Enhance Data Cloud and Extend Zeta Marketing Platform Capabilities. Highly complementary acquisition grows Zeta’s first-party data ecosystem and integrates new touchpoints into the Zeta Marketing Platform. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares are logging -2.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.27 and $13.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 953846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) recorded performance in the market was 51.43%, having the revenues showcasing 55.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.55B, as it employees total of 1434 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.55, with a change in the price was noted +3.55. In a similar fashion, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +38.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZETA is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.03.

Technical rundown of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.43%. The shares increased approximately by 16.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.11% during last recorded quarter.