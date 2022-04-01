The countdown is on: Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Audacy Inc. (AUD) is priced at $2.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.06 and reached a high price of $3.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.06. The stock touched a low price of $2.75.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, Audacy Launches Audacy Digital Audience Network, the Highest Quality Addressable Audience in Audio. Audacy announced today the launch of the Audacy Digital Audience Network (ADAN), an addressable aggregate of over 60 million listeners that other audio platforms and streaming platforms do not reach. Each month, Audacy connects with 200 million fans across its broadcast and digital assets. Over 60 million of these listeners can be found on ADAN across its streaming content, on the Audacy app and on its podcasts. Through this high-performing audience solution, ADAN can target precise audiences at scale and deliver high-performing digital audio media strategies for Audacy’s advertising partners. Fully integrated into its tech stack, ADAN plans are optimized in real time, yielding actionable brand insights and detailed campaign reporting. You can read further details here

Audacy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.36 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) full year performance was -47.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Audacy Inc. shares are logging -48.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $5.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1048996 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Audacy Inc. (AUD) recorded performance in the market was 12.45%, having the revenues showcasing 10.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 392.84M, as it employees total of 3586 workers.

The Analysts eye on Audacy Inc. (AUD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Audacy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Audacy Inc. posted a movement of -22.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 629,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUD is recording 2.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.73.

Technical rundown of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Raw Stochastic average of Audacy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Audacy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.47%, alongside a downfall of -47.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.73% during last recorded quarter.