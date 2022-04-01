The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $45.27

At the end of the latest market close, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) was valued at $26.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.30 while reaching the peak value of $26.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.81. The stock current value is $24.84.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Christopher Latkovic Joins The AZEK Company as Senior Vice President of Operations to Accelerate Capacity Goals and Maintain Record-Breaking Company Growth. The AZEK Company Inc., the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, has appointed Chris Latkovic to Senior Vice President of Operations, succeeding Bobby Gentile who will retire this summer. As a member of AZEK’s leadership team, Latkovic will spearhead AZEK’s previously announced multi-phase, multi-year capital investment plan to grow the business through expanding manufacturing capacities in existing facilities, opening new facilities including the Boise, Idaho location, and vertically integrating and expanding its recycling capabilities. Latkovic’s role will be instrumental in helping AZEK continue to scale operations to meet rising customer demands. You can read further details here

The AZEK Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.56 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $23.48 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) full year performance was -42.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The AZEK Company Inc. shares are logging -51.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.48 and $51.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2429867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) recorded performance in the market was -46.28%, having the revenues showcasing -45.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.97B, as it employees total of 2072 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the The AZEK Company Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.49, with a change in the price was noted -14.20. In a similar fashion, The AZEK Company Inc. posted a movement of -36.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,745,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZEK is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical breakdown of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The AZEK Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.00%, alongside a downfall of -42.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.33% during last recorded quarter.