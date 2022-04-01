Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is priced at $0.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2346 and reached a high price of $0.2417, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.23. The stock touched a low price of $0.2298.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for February 2022. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of February 2022. In February 2022, Senmiao reported over 0.7 million total completed orders, a sequential decrease from the over 0.9 million total orders completed in January 2022 as a result of seasonality driven by the Lunar New Year holiday in China and local resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Senmiao’s key cities. The number of completed rides decreased in the first half of February 2022 due to the national holiday but rose back to pre-holiday levels in the third week of the month. Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan’s ride-hailing platform (“the Major Platform”) utilizing Senmiao’s network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4099 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1567 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was -83.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -84.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 779040 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was -37.81%, having the revenues showcasing -39.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.94M, as it employees total of 327 workers.

Specialists analysis on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3794, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of -64.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 506,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Trends and Technical analysis: Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.82%, alongside a downfall of -83.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.76% during last recorded quarter.