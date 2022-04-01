Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is priced at $0.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.267 and reached a high price of $0.275, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.26. The stock touched a low price of $0.25.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, Histogen Announces Closing of $4.75 Million Private Placement. Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement for the issuance and sale of 2,500 shares of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and 2,500 shares of Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock had a purchase price of $952.38, representing an original issue discount of approximately 5% of the $1,000 stated value of each share. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of Histogen’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share. Shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the Company’s receipt of stockholder approval for an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation that allows the Company to effectuate a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Histogen will be permitted to compel conversion of the Series A and Series B preferred stock after the fulfillment of certain conditions and subject to certain limitations. Total gross proceeds from the offerings, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $4.75 million. You can read further details here

Histogen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2025 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) full year performance was -80.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Histogen Inc. shares are logging -81.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 644456 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) recorded performance in the market was -24.86%, having the revenues showcasing -23.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.27M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Analysts verdict on Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Histogen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3362, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Histogen Inc. posted a movement of -65.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 906,410 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSTO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Histogen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Histogen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.01%, alongside a downfall of -80.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.12% during last recorded quarter.