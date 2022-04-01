MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 87.41K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It is currently valued at $2.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.19, after setting-off with the price of $1.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.80.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, MingZhu Logistics Enters into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Yinhua (BVI) Limited. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (the “MingZhu” or “Company”), a leading trucking service provider, today announced it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Yinhua (BVI) Limited (the “Yinhua”), which develops and operates a comprehensive auto related service platform to serve auto insurance companies. MingZhu expects this acquisition to be immediately accretive to its revenue, gross margin and net income. The transaction is subject to closing conditions that are customary for transactions of this type. You can read further details here

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1900 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $1.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) full year performance was -62.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -67.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.24 and $6.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 569605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -0.98%, having the revenues showcasing -7.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.37M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8700, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -27.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 357,581 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.45%, alongside a downfall of -62.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.31% during last recorded quarter.