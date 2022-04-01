Here is what you need to look for: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is priced at $283.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $313.27 and reached a high price of $317.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $298.68. The stock touched a low price of $298.28.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. You can read further details here

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $360.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $277.58 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) full year performance was 22.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares are logging -24.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $240.27 and $373.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) recorded performance in the market was -16.66%, having the revenues showcasing -16.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.63B, as it employees total of 23663 workers.

Analysts verdict on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 326.74, with a change in the price was noted -67.73. In a similar fashion, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. posted a movement of -19.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 824,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ODFL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.44%, alongside a boost of 22.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.16% during last recorded quarter.