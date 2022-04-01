E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.76 after opening rate of $0.7517 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6986 before closing at $0.72.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 3, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -99.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $80.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 693520 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -51.35%, having the revenues showcasing -52.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.26M, as it employees total of 453 workers.

Analysts verdict on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2584, with a change in the price was noted -1.95. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -72.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,257,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.35%. The shares increased approximately by -13.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.32% during last recorded quarter.