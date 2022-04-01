American Tower Corporation (AMT): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Tower Corporation (AMT). It is currently valued at $251.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $254.07, after setting-off with the price of $251.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $250.695 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $250.87.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2032 in aggregate principal amounts of $650.0 million and $650.0 million, respectively. The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.650% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.517% of their face value. The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.050% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.491% of their face value. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.55 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $220.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) full year performance was 4.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation shares are logging -17.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $220.00 and $303.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3308571 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (AMT) recorded performance in the market was -14.11%, having the revenues showcasing -13.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.05B, as it employees total of 6378 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Tower Corporation (AMT)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 254.86, with a change in the price was noted -26.61. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation posted a movement of -9.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,960,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 8.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.61.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.35%, alongside a boost of 4.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.71% during last recorded quarter.