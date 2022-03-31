Why is Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) up 43.77% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), which is $32.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.18 after opening rate of $30.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.26 before closing at $30.50.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2022 Instructor of the Year. Annual recognition program honors fitness instructors empowering older adults to live their healthiest lives . You can read further details here

Tivity Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.18 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $23.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) full year performance was 43.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tivity Health Inc. shares are logging 3.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.25 and $31.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040963 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) recorded performance in the market was 21.37%, having the revenues showcasing 21.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.61B, as it employees total of 380 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tivity Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.53, with a change in the price was noted +4.17. In a similar fashion, Tivity Health Inc. posted a movement of +14.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 362,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TVTY is recording 3.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.20.

Technical rundown of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Tivity Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Tivity Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.90%, alongside a boost of 43.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.42% during last recorded quarter.