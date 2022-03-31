The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is priced at $20.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.11 and reached a high price of $20.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.05. The stock touched a low price of $20.10.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces an Agreement to Collaborate With Carbon Ridge on the Development of Onboard Carbon Capture. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“the Agreement”) with Carbon Ridge LLC (“Carbon Ridge”) to collaborate on the development of onboard carbon capture for maritime vessels. Carbon Ridge is a US-based startup working to commercialize existing gas separation technology without the need for large structural modifications. The Agreement addresses the collaboration for detailed front-end engineering, design, and validation process with a small-scale test unit onboard one of the Company’s vessels. You can read further details here

Scorpio Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.88 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $11.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) full year performance was 12.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are logging -15.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $24.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1091976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) recorded performance in the market was 62.37%, having the revenues showcasing 63.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.21, with a change in the price was noted +3.90. In a similar fashion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +23.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,008,805 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNG is recording 1.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Technical breakdown of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Scorpio Tankers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.29%, alongside a boost of 12.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.01% during last recorded quarter.