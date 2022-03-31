The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

At the end of the latest market close, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) was valued at $46.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.91 while reaching the peak value of $47.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.5314. The stock current value is $47.61.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies Names Samsung Austin Semiconductor Winner of Annual Water Sustainability Award. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today named Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC as the recipient of the 2022 Evoqua Water Sustainability Award. The award recognizes Evoqua customers for their excellence in water stewardship, including those companies using new or existing technologies in innovative, sustainable ways, as well as companies that have made significant strides in water reduction. You can read further details here

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.49 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $36.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) full year performance was 81.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are logging -3.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.15 and $49.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532351 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recorded performance in the market was 1.84%, having the revenues showcasing 1.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.71B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.90, with a change in the price was noted +4.95. In a similar fashion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +11.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 874,881 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQUA is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.64%, alongside a boost of 81.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.13% during last recorded quarter.