Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) was up 3.14%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), which is $89.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $89.46 after opening rate of $86.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $86.521 before closing at $86.69.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Booz Allen Invests in End-to-End AI Company Synthetaic. Investment Advances the Firm’s AI Capabilities for Faster, More Accurate Model Training and Deployment. You can read further details here

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $69.68 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) full year performance was 11.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are logging -1.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.68 and $91.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 916159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) recorded performance in the market was 5.45%, having the revenues showcasing 4.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.81B, as it employees total of 29500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 83.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.99. In a similar fashion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation posted a movement of +2.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 991,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAH is recording 2.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.54%, alongside a boost of 11.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.98% during last recorded quarter.