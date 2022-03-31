Reason’s why Fastenal Company (FAST) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $59.62

Fastenal Company (FAST) is priced at $59.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.00 and reached a high price of $59.795, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.98. The stock touched a low price of $58.94.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 First Quarter Earnings. Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2022 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central time. You can read further details here

Fastenal Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.10 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $48.84 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Fastenal Company (FAST) full year performance was 18.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fastenal Company shares are logging -7.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.57 and $64.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2835704 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fastenal Company (FAST) recorded performance in the market was -6.79%, having the revenues showcasing -7.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.23B, as it employees total of 20507 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fastenal Company (FAST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.06, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, Fastenal Company posted a movement of +2.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,239,082 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAST is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Fastenal Company (FAST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fastenal Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fastenal Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.04%, alongside a boost of 18.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.31% during last recorded quarter.