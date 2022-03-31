Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $30.30

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is priced at $22.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.23 and reached a high price of $22.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.46. The stock touched a low price of $22.04.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Nomad Foods Annual Report Available to Shareholders. Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2022, can be accessed through the Investors – SEC filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company’s Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods, No. 1 New Square, Bedfont Lakes Business Park, Feltham, Middlesex TW14 8HA, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing investors@nomadfoods.com. You can read further details here

Nomad Foods Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.89 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $19.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) full year performance was -18.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nomad Foods Limited shares are logging -29.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.75 and $31.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1576248 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) recorded performance in the market was -11.54%, having the revenues showcasing -10.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80B, as it employees total of 8002 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Nomad Foods Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.41, with a change in the price was noted -3.09. In a similar fashion, Nomad Foods Limited posted a movement of -12.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 864,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOMD is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical rundown of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Nomad Foods Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Nomad Foods Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.24%, alongside a downfall of -18.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.48% during last recorded quarter.