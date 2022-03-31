Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It is currently valued at $0.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.175, after setting-off with the price of $1.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.13.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, The Future of Meiwu Technology Offline Experience Store. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (Fka: Wunong Net Technology Company Limited) (“Meiwu”), (NASDAQ: WNW), is pleased to announce that in January 2022, Meiwu has officially entered into the offline experience store market and plans to complete its online and offline closed-loop retail ecology under the sharing mode of the front-end social sharing & membership system and the back-end direct purchase & direct supply. You can read further details here

Meiwu Technology Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.8188 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) full year performance was -88.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares are logging -91.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $11.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1254037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -52.12%, having the revenues showcasing -56.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.25M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1240, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Meiwu Technology Company Limited posted a movement of -71.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,247,043 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Meiwu Technology Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.84%, alongside a downfall of -88.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.03% during last recorded quarter.